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Trump labels Iran ‘scum’ and declares ceasefire ‘over’ after Gulf strikes

US forces hit Iranian coastal positions after Tehran attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, before aiming retaliatory strikes at Washington’s Gulf allies

July 8, 2026 11:19
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US President Trump attends the Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey on July 08, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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Donald Trump has said the ceasefire with Iran “is over” after it came under increasing strain with new US strikes overnight.

The president said ahead of Wednesday’s Nato summit in Turkey that it was “a waste of time” dealing with the Iranians and called them “sick people”.

His comments came after US forces launched a wave of strikes on Iranian targets in response to Tehran’s targeting of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran subsequently said it had retaliated with strikes against US positions in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The attacks came just hours after Washington also pulled Tehran’s license to sell oil, which was only issued last month following an interim ceasefire deal.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel Iran War

Donald Trump

Operation Roaring Lion

Ceasefire

Strait of Hormuz

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