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Trump compares rise of US antisemitism to Nazi Germany in 1938

The president said he was shocked by the scale of anti-Jewish hatred and questioned why Jewish voters backed an outspoken opponent of Israel in Michigan

November 15, 2026 11:52
Trump.jpg
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in the White House on November 9, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Donald Trump has compared the rise of antisemitism in America to Nazi Germany in 1938, warning that anti-Jewish hatred had reached levels he never expected to witness in the United States.

“I’m amazed to see it,” the US president told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday. “This is like Germany in 1938 or whatever. It’s, like, crazy what’s going on.”

The comparison came just days after the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the nationwide Nazi pogrom of November 1938 that marked a decisive escalation in the persecution of Germany’s Jews.

Trump pointed to the disproportionate number of antisemitic attacks in America. “When you look at the attacks on people, the racial attacks and the attacks, they’re, I guess, 57 per cent on Jewish people, and you wouldn’t believe it,” he said.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Antiseitism

ADL

Harvard

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