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Trump calls off Iran strikes claiming peace deal approved

Iranian media denies that any agreement has been reached

June 12, 2026 10:25
GettyImages-2279381933.jpg
US President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on June 5, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jessica Russack-Hoffman,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

US President Trump said on Thursday that he has called off strikes against Iran after reaching a deal with the regime.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as president of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," the president stated.

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved."

Trump said that the other parties were "Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others".

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Topics:

Iran

Iran nuclear program

Donald Trump

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