Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Netanyahu protest in New York

Comedian Caleb Hearon, author Glennon Doyle, New York congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning attended the demo.

Protesters chanted “Free Palestine,” and wore T shirts which read: “Fund people not bombs,” as well as holding signs which read: “Stop arming Israel,” and: “End the genocide.”

Anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace was also in attendance and told CNN it was protesting to “call on the world to stop arming Israel and to end the genocide in Gaza.”

One month after the October 7 attack, Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency (UTA) over comments she made at a pro-Palestine protest in NYC.

In videos taken at the time, Sarandon can be heard saying to the crowds: “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in this country.”

Sarandon herself was raised Christian.

UTA announced after her comments: “[We are] no longer representing Susan Sarandon.”