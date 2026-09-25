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Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Netanyahu protest in New York

The actress was one of 103 protesters to be taken into custody as the Israeli PM addressed the UN General Assembly

September 25, 2026 17:09
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Actor Susan Sarandon being arrested at pro-Palestine protest in New York City (Image: X/ WearThePeace)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Actress Susan Sarandon, 79, was one of over 100 people arrested in a protest in New York City yesterday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to give his UN Assembly Address just a few blocks away.

The sit-in protest was peaceful but blocked traffic on First Avenue, leading the police to make arrests.

Videos published by CNN show officers handcuffing Thelma and Louise star Sarandon and taking her away.

In total, 103 protesters were arrested.

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New York

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