Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Netanyahu protest in New York

Actress Susan Sarandon, 79, was one of over 100 people arrested in a protest in New York City yesterday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to give his UN Assembly Address just a few blocks away.
The sit-in protest was peaceful but blocked traffic on First Avenue, leading the police to make arrests.
Videos published by CNN show officers handcuffing Thelma and Louise star Sarandon and taking her away.
In total, 103 protesters were arrested.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.