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Scarlett Johansson says recording songs for Ray Gunn left her ‘embarrassed’

Jewish actress said singing in front of cameras for her role as a fictional pop star in the film was difficult

October 13, 2026 12:49
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Scarlett Johansson attends the "Ray Gunn" Gala during the 70th BFI London Film Festival in London on October 10 (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Scarlett Johansson has revealed that recording songs for her latest film, Ray Gunn, left her feeling “embarrassed”.

The 41-year-old Jewish actress, who voices fictional pop superstar Venus Nova in the animated science-fiction film, described singing in front of music producers and cameras as the most difficult part of the role.

Speaking to the Press Association at the film’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, Johansson said that although singing was something she enjoyed, recording professionally could be an intimidating experience.

“As far as the songs go, I find that part to be the most frustrating because it’s not my everyday job,” she said.

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Topics:

Film

Scarlett Johansson

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