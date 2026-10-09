Proposed legislation would bar US aid to UN until body designates Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist groups

A US politician has announced two new proposed bipartisan pieces of legislation on a street named for the last living American hostage liberated from Hamas captivity.

Speaking on October 7 on Edan Alexander Way, in the New Jersey borough of Tenafly, Democratic congressional representative Josh Gottheimer announced that bill one would bar US aid to the United Nations until the global body designates Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organisations, as Washington has long done.

The other bill commemorated the third anniversary of October 7, condemning the Hamas-led terror attacks, honouring hostages and their families, supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and calling for a Gaza framework that provides aid while disarming Hamas.

Speaking at the remembrance ceremony, Gottheimer said: “We honour those we lost. We thank the heroes, and we recommit ourselves to the work ahead.”