Pro-Palestine rally aims for expulsion of Jewish and Israeli businesses from Philadelphia

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The rally is planned for Saturday, the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that took place between November 9 and 10, 1938.

On that night, mobs destroyed thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues in Germany and Austria, while thousands of Jews were beaten, assaulted and sent to concentration camps.

The ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Philadelphia, American Jewish Committee Philadelphia/Southern NJ, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, and campaign group StandWithUs strongly condemned the rally.

They said: “Let’s be clear: This is antisemitism. It is Jew-hatred, plain and simple.

“Marking businesses for removal from Philadelphia is an attempt to intimidate, marginalise and exclude members of the Jewish community from the economic and civic life of our city.

“No business should be targeted because of the identity, heritage or perceived political beliefs of its owners.”

Pointing out that the boycott rally will fall on the eve of the Kristallnacht anniversary, they urged Mayor Cherelle Parker, Governor Josh Shapiro, District Attorney Larry Krasner and all local elected officials to condemn the campaign.

They added: “Silence and equivocation are unacceptable when members of our community are being singled out and told they do not belong. We also urge the Philadelphia Police Department to ensure the safety of these businesses, their employees and their customers.

“We also call on Philadelphians of every faith and background to stand with these businesses.”