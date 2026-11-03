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Pro-Palestine rally aims for expulsion of Jewish and Israeli businesses from Philadelphia

Outrage from local Jewish groups over ‘boycott ride’ due to take place on eve of Kristallnacht anniversary

November 3, 2026 15:23
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Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 19, 2026 (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A pro-Palestine “boycott ride” targeting Jewish and Israeli-owned businesses is set to take place in Philadelphia on the eve of the Kristallnacht anniversary.

The flyer promoting the bicycle rally, circulated by Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza, named Dizengoff, Huda, Schlesinger’s, Mac Mart and other “Zionist” businesses.

Dizengoff, owned by prominent Israeli-American chef Michael Solomonov, and falafel joint Goldie are explicitly Israeli; the others are owned by American Jews.

The leaflet said: “No business for Zionists! These Zionist establishments must go! Not in our city!”

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Topics:

Philadelphia

Anti-Zionism

Anti-Israel protests

Activism

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