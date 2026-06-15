Palestinian FA chief denied entry to US for World Cup

Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestinian Authority's Football Association and a senior Fatah official, said on Friday he had not received a US visa to attend the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The Palestinian Authority team failed to qualify for the World Cup, but Fifa typically invites football association heads from around the world to the tournament, Rajoub told the Associated Press.

"I don't believe that it’s fair to use or to abuse and deny the right of all footballers all over the world to attend," the veteran Fatah official told the wire agency.

In the same interview, Rajoub praised Russia, saying that when Moscow hosted the 2018 World Cup, it did not implement visa restrictions for people invited to the tournament.