NBA’s Sacramento Kings draft Israeli-born guard Emanual Sharp

The Sacramento Kings have selected an Israeli-born player in the 2026 NBA Draft.
As of Wednesday night, 22-year-old shooting guard Emanuel Sharp, son of former Maccabi Tel Aviv legend Derrick Sharp, is the latest addition to the Californian team, being selected with the 45th overall pick.
The 6’3” Israeli-American, who holds dual citizenship, was selected from Houston University, where he began playing college-level basketball in 2021. He has previously played for Israel’s Under-16 national basketball team.
Sharp set the school record for most career three-pointers at 309, and while playing for the Cougars, boasted an average three-pointer shot rate of 37.2 per cent and 15.5 points in the 2025-2026 season.
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