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Jewish heirs seek to halt £135m Van Gogh auction at Sotheby’s over Nazi persecution claim

Descendants of German publisher Samuel Fischer say their family sold the masterpiece under duress after fleeing Berlin in 1936

November 15, 2026 14:08
Screenshot 2026-11-15 at 15.04.30.png
Châtaigniers en fleurs by Vincent van Gogh (Image: Wikimedia)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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The descendants of a Jewish publishing family who fled Nazi Germany are seeking to stop the auction of a Vincent van Gogh painting expected to fetch £135 million, claiming it was sold under duress as a result of Nazi persecution.

Châtaigniers en fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees), painted in 1890, is due to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York on Wednesday. But the American-based heirs of Samuel Fischer, the founder of the renowned German publishing house S Fischer Verlag, have challenged the sale, arguing that their family was compelled to part with the painting in 1936 after fleeing Berlin.

Their lawyer, Gunnar Schnabel, has called on Sotheby’s to establish that the artwork was sold at a fair market price and that the family would have agreed to the transaction even if the Nazis had not been in power.

In an email to the auction house, seen by the New York Times, Schnabel said his client was willing to seek a “fair and just solution in the spirit of the 1998 Washington Principles”, the international agreement establishing guidelines for resolving claims involving art confiscated by the Nazis.

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Topics:

Nazi art auctions

Sotheby's

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