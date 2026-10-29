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Israeli chef’s New Orleans restaurant earns Michelin honour

Alon Shaya dedicated the award to his grandmother, for whom his café is named, which only opened seven months ago

October 29, 2026 15:56
Shaya.jpg
Chef Alon Shaya during the 'Dinner with Alon Shaya and Andrew Zimmeran' event during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 15, 2022 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Alon Shaya’s Safta’s Table, an Israeli-inspired neighbourhood café in New Orleans, has been awarded a Bib Gourmand in the 2026 Michelin Guide American South, just seven months after opening.

The award recognises restaurants offering high-quality food at moderate prices. It is separate from Michelin’s coveted stars, but represents an important endorsement of the restaurant’s cooking and value.

The announcement was made at a ceremony in Nashville on October 21, where Michelin named 14 new Bib Gourmand recipients across seven southern US. The regional guide now features 59 restaurants in the category.

For Shaya, the honour celebrates more than a successful restaurant. His cooking is deeply rooted in his Israeli childhood, Jewish family traditions, and the memories of meals shared with his grandmother.

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Topics:

Israeli restaurant

Food

Israeli food

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