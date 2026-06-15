Iranian operative behind synagogue arsons tried to recruit Mexican cartel against Jewish sites, FBI claims

An Iran-born terror suspect who directed attacks on European Jewish institutions tried to hire a Mexican cartel operative to target American Jews, before being arrested in Turkey last month and extradited to the United States, the US Justice Department has alleged.

Mohammad al-Saadi, 33, whose trial is expected to begin next year in a federal U.S. court, is accused by US prosecutors of orchestrating at least 18 attacks across Europe on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including firebombings targeting synagogues and other Jewish institutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to the Sunday Times, citing US court documents.

He was arrested at a hotel in Istanbul on May 1 and transferred to FBI custody two weeks later. He has been charged with eight terrorism-related offences and could face life imprisonment if convicted, the newspaper reported.

Al-Saadi allegedly attempted in April to recruit a person he believed was affiliated with a Mexican drug cartel to carry out attacks against Jewish targets in the United States. Prosecutors said the individual was, in fact, an undercover FBI agent, according to the report.