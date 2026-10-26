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He’s passed the final frontier: Walter Koenig who played Chekov in Star Trek dies at 90

Jewish actor’s Russian navigator was mainstay of the original series and seven feature films

October 26, 2026 18:12
Walter_Koenig_Star_Trek.jpeg
Walter Koenig as Chekov (By NBC Television - eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19802343)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Walter Marvin Koenig, the Jewish actor who famously played Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek series, has died aged 90.

Koenig, who starred as the arrogant Russian navigation officer in seven Star Trek feature films, passed away in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Zachery McGinnis, the founder of Galactic Productions, an agency that counted the actor as one of its clients, posted: “Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world.

“Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it.”

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Topics:

Film

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