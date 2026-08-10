‘Zionist Jews are welcome’ declares US liberal arts college while settling antisemitism lawsuit

Haverford College confirmed on Friday that it had settled a lawsuit with the Deborah Project that accused the prestigious liberal arts school in Pennsylvania of fomenting a hostile environment for Jews on campus.
The Deborah Project filed the suit on behalf of five Jewish students and the group Jews for Haverford in May 2024, with the latter including professors, parents, alumni and students.
Wendy Raymond, outgoing college president, stated in an email to the university community on Friday that, as part of the settlement, the college is making clear that all students, including Jews, Israelis and Zionists, are “welcome” on campus and can “enjoy equal access to the college and all of its educational programmes and activities”.
She added in the email, which was seen by JNS, that the college agreed to clarify that “harassing, excluding or seeking to silence Jewish community members on the basis of their beliefs, their commitment to Jewish observance or any other element of their Jewish identity, including Zionism, is anathema to the college’s core principles of trust, concern and respect”.
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