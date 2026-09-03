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Feminist leader Gloria Steinem dies aged 92

Steinem rose to global fame as a key figure in the Second Wave feminist movement of the 1960s and ‘70s

September 3, 2026 11:46
Steinem.jpg
Gloria Steinem attends 'Rise, Girl, Rise' at 92NY on February 02, 2026 in New York City (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Prominent feminist activist Gloria Steinem died at her New York home on Wednesday, “surrounded by some of the many who loved her”, a statement on her Instagram page announced.

“Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end,” the statement read.

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard.

“Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves.

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Jewish feminism

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