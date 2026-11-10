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Florida man charged with smuggling ancient Torah scrolls into US

Authorities said the ‘improperly obtained foreign antiquities have been recovered and will be repatriated back to their countries of origin’

November 10, 2026 11:17
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A collection of artefacts seized at the home of Matthew Weinberg (US Department of Justice)

By

Jessica Russack-Hoffman,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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A Floridian man has been forced to give up two ancient Hebrew Torah scrolls and Mesopotamian tablets dating back as far as 4,000 years after smuggling them into the US.

Federal agents searched the Miramar Beach home of Matthew Weinberg in March 2026 and seized the scrolls and numerous other antiquities, according to court filings.

Among the items were a bronze figure of the Egyptian goddess Isis nursing Horus, a statuette of Isis, an Iranian stone plaque depicting a scorpion from the third millennium BCE, and a terracotta female idol from Cyprus dating to approximately 1450-1200 BCE, according to an affidavit.

The investigation began in July 2025, when US Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a shipment from the United Arab Emirates destined for Weinberg.

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Topics:

Torah

Torah Scroll

USA

Florida

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