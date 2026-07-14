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FBI investigating hate crime after ‘arson attack’ on Zionsville home displaying Israeli flag

A blaze at the property in the small Indiana town caused more than $150,000 in damage

July 14, 2026 10:56
Zionsville.jpg
A property in Zionsville, Indiana, damaged in an alleged arson attack on July 10, 2026 (X/MikePence)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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The Jewish community in central Indiana held a rally on Sunday after a home in the town of Zionsville, which was displaying Israeli and American flags, was set on fire.

The Zionsville Fire Department responded to a fire at the home, a former antique shop on South Main Street, on July 10. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said during a Friday press conference that investigators believe someone set fire to an Israeli flag that was hanging from the home.

A property in Zionisville, Indiana, before it was damaged in an alleged arson attack on July 10, 2026 (X/MikePence)A property in Zionisville, Indiana, before it was damaged in an alleged arson attack on July 10, 2026 (X/MikePence)[Missing Credit]

The fire, which the FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime, caused more than $150,000 in damage, according to the fire department.

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Topics:

FBI

arson attacks

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