FBI investigating hate crime after ‘arson attack’ on Zionsville home displaying Israeli flag

The Jewish community in central Indiana held a rally on Sunday after a home in the town of Zionsville, which was displaying Israeli and American flags, was set on fire.
The Zionsville Fire Department responded to a fire at the home, a former antique shop on South Main Street, on July 10. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said during a Friday press conference that investigators believe someone set fire to an Israeli flag that was hanging from the home.
The fire, which the FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime, caused more than $150,000 in damage, according to the fire department.
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