El-Sayed on course for midterm victory despite Hayley Stevens’ ‘betrayal,’ prediction market shows

Abdul el-Sayed’s chances of being elected in Michigan in Tuesday’s midterms are holding steady despite his “betrayal” by former primary opponent Hayley Stevens, according to “prediction market” firm Polymarket.

El-Sayed, a former public health administrator vying to become the US’ first-ever Muslim senator, and his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, were neck and neck as recently as mid-August, according to the market, with the former leading 56 per cent to 46 per cent.

The gap then opened to an 80-20 margin by the end of last month, but narrowed after Stevens’ intervention on Sunday.

Stevens, currently US Representative for the state’s 11th District, and el-Sayed faced off earlier in the year in an at times acrimonious primary race, during which they traded barbs over his positions on Israel and the financial support for her campaign from pro-Israel advocacy groups.