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El-Sayed on course for midterm victory despite Hayley Stevens’ ‘betrayal,’ prediction market shows

The Michigan Democrat appears on track to become the first-ever Muslim senator after his former primary opponent’s U-turn unexpectedly spiked his odds over 80 per cent

November 3, 2026 15:53
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Former President Barack Obama stands with Democratic candidate Abdul el-Sayed during a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on October 24, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Abdul el-Sayed’s chances of being elected in Michigan in Tuesday’s midterms are holding steady despite his “betrayal” by former primary opponent Hayley Stevens, according to “prediction market” firm Polymarket.

El-Sayed, a former public health administrator vying to become the US’ first-ever Muslim senator, and his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, were neck and neck as recently as mid-August, according to the market, with the former leading 56 per cent to 46 per cent.

The gap then opened to an 80-20 margin by the end of last month, but narrowed after Stevens’ intervention on Sunday.

Stevens, currently US Representative for the state’s 11th District, and el-Sayed faced off earlier in the year in an at times acrimonious primary race, during which they traded barbs over his positions on Israel and the financial support for her campaign from pro-Israel advocacy groups.

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US Politics

USA elections

elections

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