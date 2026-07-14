Head of PEN condemns article highlighting discrimination against Jews and Israelis

The president of PEN, America’s top body defending freedom of expression, has resigned in protest after the organisation published an article highlighting the discrimination faced by Israeli and Jewish writers.
Dinaw Mengestu, an Ethiopian-American novelist and Bard College professor, said he had stepped down because - he claimed - the article sought “to suppress constitutionally protected speech” and would be used to justify legislation against the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.
The article, titled “A Silent Moratorium”, featured the testimony of more than 30 Jewish and Israeli writers, translators and literary agents, who described “event disinvitations and cancellations, and new and growing barriers to publication”.
Interviewees also recounted “being harassed on social media, ‘review-bombed’ on [the online review site] Goodreads, and subjected to online calls not to be read, platformed, or engaged with if they had ever shown support for Israel or Zionism.”
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