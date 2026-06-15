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Chalamet: Knicks claiming NBA title better than Oscar win

The New York team claimed their first championship in more than 50 years on Saturday

June 15, 2026 15:14
GettyImages-2281474888.jpg
Timothée Chalamet (CL) celebrates with Mikal Bridges (R) of the New York Knicks after the team's victory against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read

Timothée Chalamet was happier that the New York Knicks won an NBA championship than he would be about an Oscar win.

The three-time-nominated star was courtside at Frost Bank Center in Texas when his team Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs to claim the title in a 4-1 series.

Joining a host of other A-listers, including Larry David, Adam Sandler and Jerry Seinfeld, he declared: “Way rather this than the Oscars! Come on, baby!”

As the celebrations continued well after the final horn blared, Chalamet joined the players inside the locker room where champagne flowed.

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Topics:

Timothée Chalamet

Basketball

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