Chalamet: Knicks claiming NBA title better than Oscar win

Timothée Chalamet was happier that the New York Knicks won an NBA championship than he would be about an Oscar win.

The three-time-nominated star was courtside at Frost Bank Center in Texas when his team Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs to claim the title in a 4-1 series.

Joining a host of other A-listers, including Larry David, Adam Sandler and Jerry Seinfeld, he declared: “Way rather this than the Oscars! Come on, baby!”

As the celebrations continued well after the final horn blared, Chalamet joined the players inside the locker room where champagne flowed.