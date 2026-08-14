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Catholic Biblical Association elects first Jewish president

Renowned Bible scholar Amy-Jill Levine said she was ‘stunned’ when she was informed of her nomination for the post

August 14, 2026 15:37
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Catholic Biblical Association President Amy-Jill Levine (YouTube/Abingdon Press)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Amy-Jill Levine, a Jewish scholar of the Christian Bible, has been appointed the first Jewish President of the Catholic Biblical Association, in the US.

Levine, who currently serves as the Rabbi Stanley M. Kessler Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, was announced as President for the 2026-2027 term at the association’s 2026 annual general meeting, which took place in Baltimore on July 20.

She is also Professor Emerita at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Levine has written and edited widely read works of biblical scholarship, including The Misunderstood Jew, The Bible With and Without Jesus and The Jewish Annotated New Testament.

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Catholic

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Bible

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