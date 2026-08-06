Become a Member
USA

California man convicted over Hillel mezuzah arson

David Denton was previously accused of similar attacks on the Congregation Beth El synagogue and the home of a local Chabad rabbi

August 6, 2026 12:18
David_Denton_BKC147.jpg
David William Denton (Berkeley PD handout)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A man has been found guilty of arson after setting fire to a mezuzah at UC Berkeley’s Hillel branch while students were inside celebrating Shabbat earlier this year.

David William Denton used a cigarette lighter to damage the paper scroll within the mezuzah, which was affixed to the exterior door of the building, on February 6, according to Alameda County prosecutors.

He was witnessed by a security guard, per the police report on the incident.

The arson impaired the mezuzah scroll, though the extent of the damage is not publicly known.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

California

USA

arson attacks

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper