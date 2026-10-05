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‘Zionists are not welcome here’: Anti-Israel mob ‘hijacks’ Cable Street 90th anniversary

The children and grandchildren of those at the battle held their own memorial march nearby as they felt ‘unsafe’ at the main event

October 5, 2026 12:12
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Keffiyeh-clad protesters at the Cable Street event on Sunday (X/ Jewish Women Count)

By

Jamie Shapiro

5 min read
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Pro-Palestine protestors ‘hijacked’ the Battle of Cable Street’s 90th anniversary event on Sunday, chanting: “Zionist scum" and “Zionists are not welcome here”.

The day was organised to commemorate October 4, 1936, when Jews and other groups, including communists, trade unionists and Irish dockers, joined forces to successfully block Oswald Mosely’s Blackshirts from marching through the heavily Jewish-populated East End.

The union Unite organised a march but due to the amount of anti-Israel groups who planned to attend, the children and grandchildren of those who were there at the Battle of Cable Street felt forced to hold a separate march.

One of the leaders of this group, which marched under the banner ‘Cable Street Jews’, told the JC: “We held a separate march because we felt unsafe to join them and that's why we marched ahead of them.”

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Topics:

Cable Street

Battle of Cable Street

Pro-Palestine marches

Pro-Palestine protests

Anti-Israel protests

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