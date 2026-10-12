Zack Polanski says Palestinians have been ‘slaughtered en masse’

Zack Polanski has written that Palestinians were “slaughtered en masse” in an op-ed for the Guardian.
In an article reflecting on “a tough week for the Greens” following the Holborn and St Pancras by-election defeat and his party’s adoption of a policy widely considered to be antisemitic, the leader once again referred to the fact he is Jewish and that he “grew up in a Zionist household”.
In an apparent reference to the build-up to the foundation of Israel in 1948 and the War of Independence, he wrote: “The story I was told about Israel was one of destiny and safety: a land without a people for a people without a land.
“But since then I have learnt about the people who did live on that land – and what has happened to them. The Palestinians driven from their homes; slaughtered en masse; and those who remain, living under an apartheid system that denies them fundamental rights, including that of self-determination.”
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