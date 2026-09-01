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Writer who supported October 7 attack to headline Cambridge Literary Festival event

Randa Abdel-Fattah wished that Zionists ‘never know a second’s peace’ in their ‘sadistic miserable lives’

September 1, 2026 15:55
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Randa Abdel-Fattah (Credit: Macquarie University)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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An author who has supported the October 7 attack is scheduled to headline an event hosted by the prestigious Cambridge Literary Festival on October 8, the day after the third anniversary of the massacre.

The literary organisation has promoted on its website a “powerful and unmissable” hour with Randa Abdel-Fattah as she discusses her new novel, Discipline, despite her history of extreme remarks.

Abdel-Fattah, 47, wrote in an October 2024 article for US news outlet Mondoweiss that on October 7 there was a “glimmer” of hope that was “palpable, real, and exhilarating”.

"If you ask me about confusion, fear, and expectations, they were there in the early hours and days […] If you ask me about freedom, justice and peace, it could have been achieved,” she went on.

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Topics:

Israel

Palestine

Cambridge

Literature

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