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Exclusive: English Heritage turns down blue plaque for former London HQ of World Jewish Congress

WJC said it had ‘helped expose Nazi crimes, pressed for the rescue of European Jews, and advocated for Holocaust survivors’ in the Mayfair building

October 19, 2026 11:11
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11 Hertford Street, Mayfair - site of the former World Jewish Congress headquarters in London (Image: Google Maps)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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English Heritage has refused a blue plaque for the former London headquarters of the World Jewish Congress. 

The WJC, founded in Switzerland in 1936 as “the diplomatic arm of the Jewish people” amid the rise of Nazism, urged the heritage body to reconsider the decision.

WJC said it had “helped expose Nazi crimes, pressed for the rescue of European Jews, and advocated for Holocaust survivors” in the building on 11 Hertford Street in Mayfair.

English Heritage made the decision during its annual meeting to decide which buildings should receive the honour. It was unclear who proposed the WJC plaque.

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English Heritage

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