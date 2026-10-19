Exclusive: English Heritage turns down blue plaque for former London HQ of World Jewish Congress

The Jewish organisation told the JC: “While we were not involved in the submission, WJC’s British Section and London office form a crucial part of the story of how Jewish communities have raised their collective voice and defended their rights in the modern era.

“In the decades before the Board of Deputies affiliated with the WJC, our organisation’s activities in London helped expose Nazi crimes, pressed for the rescue of European Jews, and advocated for Holocaust survivors.

“This history reflects Britain’s best traditions of using its global influence to uphold fundamental rights for all.

“We would certainly welcome English Heritage reconsidering its decision at some point in the future and would be glad to participate in the process if called upon.”

The English Heritage guidelines for proposals for blue plaques on historic buildings reads: “Nominations to commemorate buildings that have historical significance for an event, or a group of individuals, will be considered as resources allow.”

It was decided however that the former home of Viennese Jewish writer Stefan Zweig, who lived on Hallam Street in Marylebone between 1936 and 1939 after escaping the Nazi takeover of Austria, would receive a blue plaque.

English Heritage wrote of the successful proposal: “An internationally celebrated writer and intellectual, Stefan Zweig lived in London during his exile from Nazi-occupied Austria.

“During this period, he continued to write fiction, essays, biographies and letters that reflected on European culture, humanism and the devastating impact of war.

“London offered Zweig temporary refuge and a base from which he engaged with fellow exiles and British intellectuals.

“His works remain widely read, and offer insight into the cultural and political upheavals of the 20th century.”

English Heritage has not responded for comment.