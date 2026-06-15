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‘We’ve turned a corner – people are keen to be more outwards and open’ says outgoing UJS president

Louis Danker reflects on a year in office that has seen him visit dozens of university JSocs and address the Prime Minister

June 15, 2026 14:17
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Danker and head of UJS campaigns, Samantha Cass, at Downing Street

By

Jane Prinsley

5 min read

On May 5, Louis Danker found himself inside 10 Downing Street, addressing the Prime Minister alongside university leaders, trade union figures and politicians, urging non-Jewish allies to stand up and be counted against antisemitism.

Just days earlier, the 23-year-old had been in Golders Green when two Jewish men were stabbed in an attack that sent shockwaves through the community.

It is not the sort of thing most graduates expect from their first job after university. But then most graduates do not spend their early twenties as the public face of Jewish students during one of the most turbulent periods British Jewry has faced in decades.

For Danker, the outgoing president of the Union of Jewish Students and a recent geography graduate from the University of Edinburgh, the past year has been a rotation of crisis meetings, campus visits and media appearances.

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Topics:

UJS

Union of Jewish Students

Education

Antisemitism on campus

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