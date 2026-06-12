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‘We will not be intimidated’: British Museum director rebuts the mob as Israel lecture attracts thousands

The talk was Jewish Culture Month’s most attended event, drawing 4,000 people online

June 12, 2026 10:25
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Left to right: Dr Paul Collins, director of culture, Liat Rosenthal, education and communities at the Board of Deputies, acting Board president Adrian Cohen and British Museum Director Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE (Credit: Board of Deputies)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

The director of the British Museum has said the institution will not be intimidated into cancelling educational events such as yesterday’s lecture on ancient Israel, particularly at what he described as a “difficult moment” for British Jews.

Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE delivered a powerful defence of the museum’s commitment to academic inquiry ahead of Thursday’s talk on the ancient Hebrew-speaking kingdoms of Israel and Judah.

The lecture, ‘Ancient Israel and Judah in the British Museum’, had been scheduled to take place last month to coincide with Jewish Culture Month but was postponed after the museum learnt there was a “significant” proportion of registered attendees planning to disrupt it.

The controversy, however, boosted public attention, resulting in the largest audience for any Jewish Culture Month event with approximately 4,000 people watching online.

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Topics:

British Museum

Ancient Israel

Israel

Jewish Culture Month

Board of Deputies

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