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Wagner festival accused of silencing debate on composer’s antisemitism after cancelling talk by Jewish author

The festival’s organisers have since apologised and the talk will go ahead as planned

June 19, 2026 12:37
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Figurine of German composer Richard Wagner in front of The Festival Theatre in Bayreuth, southern Germany, July 25, 2023 (Credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

A Jewish author due to speak about Richard Wagner's antisemitism at the opening of this year's Bayreuth Festival has accused organisers of reducing attempts to confront the composer's legacy "to absurdity" after his talk was cancelled.

Michel Friedman, a German author, television presenter and former politician, had been scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Wagner, antisemitism and historical memory at the opening gala of the festival's 150th anniversary celebrations in Bavaria next month.

The event, titled Silenced Voices, was postponed this week due to “security concerns”, according to the Bayreuth city council.

However, Friedman told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that no terrorism threat had been made against the festival and questioned whether organisers had ever intended for the event to take place.

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Topics:

Germany

Music

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