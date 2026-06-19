Wagner festival accused of silencing debate on composer’s antisemitism after cancelling talk by Jewish author

“The soil in Bayreuth is contaminated,” Friedman said. “This cancellation has reduced the seriousness of engaging with the antisemite Wagner to absurdity … In a democracy, cancelling events for security reasons is tantamount to committing suicide.”

Bayreuth city council said budget pressures had already enforced cuts to this year's programme, including a planned drone show and street art project.

The opening gala, which traditionally attracts high-profile guests including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was also postponed because of security concerns.

In 1850, Wagner published Jewishness in Music, attacking Jewish composers including Felix Mendelssohn and accusing Jews of corrupting German culture.

In one of its most notorious passages, he wrote that Jews could only redeem themselves through “self-annihilation”. Several figures in some of his most well-known operas have been accused of embodying antisemitic caricatures.

The composer's legacy was later embraced by Adolf Hitler, who described Bayreuth as the place where Germany's “spiritual sword” had been forged.

Friedman, whose parents and grandmother were rescued from Auschwitz by Oskar Schindler, said he regarded Jewishness in Music as “one of the most antisemitic texts ever written” and had agreed to participate “so that the Wagner family's history of antisemitism does not have the last word”.

Ludwig Spaenle, Bavaria's antisemitism commissioner, said he was working with organisers to find a solution.

He told The Times: “It must be possible to ensure security for the Silenced Voices memorial event. The question of whether the organisers of the festival are sufficiently engaging with Wagner’s antisemitism is difficult given the historical baggage associated with the Grüner Hügel [the site of the opera house].

“Efforts are being made to address this issue but a commemorative event such as Silenced Voices would have offered a particular opportunity to do so.”

Following the media reports about the issue, Katharina Wagner, the composer’s great-granddaughter and director of the festival, issued an apology, saying: “I am truly very sorry”.

She also invited Friedman to give his talk as planned, which he accepted.

"I find her words of regret to me sincere and credible, and I gladly accept her personal apology," he said. "If someone takes action, one should take action with them.”

And he revealed that Wagner had reaffirmed her commitment that the proceeds from the event would be donated to scholarships for young Israeli musicians.