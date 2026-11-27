The decision has been welcomed by the former government independent advisor on extremism, Lord Walney.

Footage shared on social media in February shows Kazim flanked by portraits of Iranian terror chief Qassem Soleimani, killed in a US air strike in 2020, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An on-screen banner identifies him with the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), an organisation that has repeatedly faced scrutiny over its links to the Iranian regime.

In other clips, Kazim praises Khamenei, leads chants of "Death to the IDF" and defends the use of AK47s and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) against occupation.

Kazim is a trustee of the IHRC’s funding body, the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust (IHRCT), a registered charity that shares the organisation’s premises in Wembley, northwest London.

The Charity Commission launched a statutory inquiry into the trust in October 2025, having issued it with an official warning in 2023, in part over its relationship with the IHRC.

Welcoming UCL’s decision to postpone the lecture, Lord Walney questioned why Kazim remained a trustee of a British charity.

“UCL should be commended for stopping this talk from going ahead but this controversy again highlights the government’s dangerous complacency on the Islamist extremism infecting the charity sector.

“Why on earth is a man who has espoused these hateful views still a trustee of a registered British charity? The Charity Commission is toothless and too slow, and the new powers and resources being proposed by ministers are not yet nearly strong enough to get to grips with the problem.”

John Woodcock, Lord Walney held a meeting in parliament with Lotus Advocacy to call on the UK Government to give the Charity Commission more powers in clamping down on IRGC interference (Image: House of Lords) [Missing Credit]

The lecture was organised by Absoc for Justice, an umbrella group for Shia student societies across Britain, several of which paid tribute to Khamenei following his death.

The Absoc for Justice event at UCL has now been postponed (Instagram) [Missing Credit]

Kazim paid tribute to Khamenei outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on March 3, hailing his period in power as an “amazing era”.

“Imam Khamenei has been martyred. A frail old man, but he wasn’t frail, he was strong. There was a reason that they went to target him,” he told the crowd, which later said that the ayatollah’s “sacrifice” would “inspire revolution”.

In the clip of Kazim where he is surrounded by images of regime leadership, he also shared footage leaving a reception at the Iranian embassy in London celebrating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, just days after the regime’s deadly crackdown on protesters left some 40,000 dead.

In the footage, filmed by an anti-regime demonstrator – and used by Kazim as an example of Islamophobia among the regime’s detractors – a man accompanying Kazim can be heard telling the protester in Persian “death to traitor” and “death to hypocrite” as Metropolitan Police officers look on.

In another video shared on social media, Kazim declared that the Islamic Republic was “on the right side of history”.

Kazim has served as chief steward at London’s annual Al Quds Day march, organised by the IHRC. At the 2025 event, described by Walney as a “carnival of Jew-hate", he wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan: “The world stopped Nazism, the world stopped apartheid, the world must stop Zionism”.

At a static Quds Day protest last year, after the Metropolitan Police banned the procession following an instruction from the Home Secretary, Kazim warned officers who challenged a poster stating "resistance by any means necessary" that he would “create problems” for them.

He told officers: “Do you understand United Nations international law? If a people are occupied, they can use any means necessary to defend themselves.”

That included “AK 47’s [and] RPGs”, he said. He also led chants of “death to the IDF”.

The IHRC was founded in 1997 by Saied Reza Ameli, a former commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who served on the charity’s board of trustees from 2006 to 2022 alongside Massoud Shadjareh, who remains a trustee and chairman.

He has also repeatedly shared a platform with the Iranian regime’s paramilitary Basij Resistance Force and advocated a boycott of Holocaust Memorial Day, something the IHRC continues to campaign on.

Massoud Shadjareh, who chairs a group leading the calls to boycott Holocaust Memorial Day, has ties to Iran's Basij street thugs, the JC can reveal [Missing Credit]

The Charity Commission inquiry is examining how the relationship between the two organisations serves the trust’s charitable purposes and what steps trustees have taken “so that it is clear to the public that the two organisations are separate entities”.

Kazim, a maths teacher who headed up the subject-specific PGCE at Middlesex University, has also published critiques of the government’s counterterrorism programme, Prevent.

Middlesex had investigated Kazim following a complaint from the Campaign Against Antisemitism that he had equated Zionism with Nazism - that probe has since been closed.

Responding to the complaint at the time, Shadjareh claimed that “antisemitism is being utilised to harass and silence people, and university procedures are being weaponised to gag critics of Israel and supporters of Palestine”.

Kasra Aarabi, director of IRGC research at United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), who obtained some of the material in this report which he shared with the JC, said: “Soleimani was a terrorist, no different from Osama bin Laden or Hassan Nasrallah. A trustee of a UK-registered charity should not be honouring a terrorist who had British blood on his hands by prominently displaying his image during a speech.

“The question is how organisations with such troubling records continue to operate in Britain, particularly at a time when the IRGC poses a growing threat to UK national security.”

Aarabi added: “UCL has a duty of care to its students, and serious questions must be asked about how this invitation is consistent with that responsibility."

In response to the story, Kazim said: “I express my profound respect for all individuals and movements that have stood on the right side of history by opposing apartheid and genocide. In this context, Ayatollah Khamenei has been prominent in his principled opposition to systems of racial and political oppression”.

He said the chant ‘Death, death to the IDF’ “is a creative and forceful expression calling for the dismantling of a genocidal military institution.

“My presence at all of these events was in a personal capacity, not as a trustee of any charity or an employee of any organisation. I cannot be held responsible for the banners, images or slogans that happen to be in my vicinity, or appear in photographs taken of me at public events.

“I believe in international law, unlike, lets say, the United States or Israel. The principle of the right of colonised peoples to self-defence is universally recognised by all nations that are not themselves currently engaged in colonising or brutalising other nations.”

A UCL spokesperson said: “All student society events involving external speakers are required to go through UCL’s student union external speaker process. The event has been postponed as the student society did not follow that process.”