UK Jewish Film Festival’s 30th anniversary will be a ‘celebration of Jewish life’, organisers promise

This year’s UK Jewish Film Festival will be a “celebration” of Jewish life, and the film-makers who tell the community’s stories, organisers have promised ahead of the event’s 30th anniversary.
Kicking off on November 5, the ten-day festival will showcase more than 70 films, including 50 world or UK premieres.
Its opening gala on at London’s BFI Southbank will feature a screening of When the Night Falls, directed by and starring Daniel Auteuil – one of France’s most celebrated actors – which exposes the extent of French collaboration in the Second World War.
There follows a programme of films curated to illustrate “the humour, the warmth, the music, the challenges, and the extraordinary diversity” of Jewish life, organisers said.
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