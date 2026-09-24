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UK Jewish emigration to Israel jumps by one third

Aliyah from Britain is up 32 per cent year-on-year, according to the Jewish Agency

September 24, 2026 16:38
Aliyah 2.jpeg
Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog (left) and Aliyah Minister Ofir Sofer welcome new olim from France (photo: Guy Yechieli/Jewish Agency)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
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Emigration from the UK to Israel has shown a steep rise over the past 12 months, according to new figures released by the Jewish Agency and Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

Over the course of the last Jewish year, 5786 (covering September 2024 to August 2025), 975 people made aliyah from the UK, compared with 737 in the previous year, 5785 – a jump of close to a third.

Meanwhile, the number of people opening aliyah files in the UK rocketed last year – up 68 per cent from 1,348 in 5785 to 2,264 in 5786.

UK aliyah has risen for a third successive year – in 5784 (23/4) it was 568 and the year before that (22/3), 419.

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Topics:

Aliyah

UK Jewry

Israel

Jewish Agency

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