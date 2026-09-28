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Exclusive: Britain widens Israel arms ban to 80 export licences

Government almost trebles number of restrictions on supply of items that could be used by IDF in Gaza

September 28, 2026 17:28
GettyImages-1278573056.jpg
Israel's F-35 Lightning II fighter jet performs during the graduation ceremony of Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern city of Beer Sheva, on June 29, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The government has suspended or refused more than 80 export licences for items that could be used by the Israel Defence Forces in Gaza, nearly three times the number announced when restrictions were introduced in September 2024.

Around 30 licences were suspended at that time but since then more than 50 new applications have been refused, the JC has learnt.

The government continues to approve licences that meet its “Strategic Export Licensing Criteria”, with all licences kept under review.

Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty said further measures introduced on September 8, when the Labour government announced sanctions against the West Bank and classified the occupation as illegal, had tightened restrictions on exports to Israel.

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Topics:

arms sales

Foreign Office

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