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UAE is safer for Jews than Britain, says Arab peace advocate

‘We are here to show the Jewish community you have friends in the Middle East,’ said Emirati influencer Amjad Taha during Golders Green solidarity visit

June 25, 2026 15:54
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Rabbi Doron Birnbaum (left) with Amjad Taha and local Jewish children in Golders Green, June 22, 2026 (Credit: Daniel Ben-David)

By

Daniel Ben-David

4 min read

Amjad Taha has said Britain suffers from a “segregated diversity” that is failing its Jewish community, as he visited Golders Green this week in a show of solidarity following a series of antisemitic incidents.

The influential Emirati political strategist and prominent advocate of Arab-Israeli normalisation, who has a large social media following, travelled to the heart of London’s Jewish community weeks after two members of the community were stabbed in the area.

“In the UAE, we have a synagogue right next to a mosque and a church,” he told the JC, referencing the Abraham Family House in Abu Dhabi. “You don’t have that in Britain. Diversity exists here but it is a segregated diversity. Different people live nearby but don’t [interact].

“Governments must create [and enforce the parameters] to bring about coexistence, peace and prosperity, and [guard against external] attempts to divide.”

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Topics:

Peace

UAE

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