Two men arrested on Kol Nidre over suspected terror plot against Manchester Jewish community

The arrests were made hours before the beginning of Yom Kippur, almost a year on from the Heaton Park Synagogue terror attack, which took place in Greater Manchester last year.

In that incident, Syrian-born British national Jihad al-Shamie rammed his car through the synagogue's gates and attempted to gain entry with a large knife.

Two men, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, died during the attack. Cravitz was fatally stabbed by al-Shamie while Daulby was killed by a stray bullet from armed police as he barricaded the entrance of the shul to prevent the terrorist from entering. Al-Shamie was shot dead by police at the scene.

Police have not suggested any link between the attack during the holiest day in the Jewish calendar last year and the two new arrests.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “This has been a long-running proactive investigation which has led to the disruption of what we believe to be a plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area. Counter Terrorism Policing continues to focus our efforts on identifying and disrupting those who wish to cause harm in our communities.

“We are acutely aware this news will cause further concern to the Jewish community, as well as the wider public, especially given the significant High Holy Day period.

“I want to reassure them we are working incredibly closely with colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and partners to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep them and the wider public safe.

“And more broadly, across the country CTP is working with local police forces to provide protective security support and advice for areas with Jewish communities, and particularly during the High Holy Day period.

“As we have shown with these arrests, where we suspect there could be a threat to the public, then we will not hesitate to investigate and take action.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, and we anticipate these will continue over the coming days as this investigation continues.

“Importantly, we do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter, but as ever, we would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns.”

A spokesperson for the CST told the JC: “CST has seen the news that the arrests of two men in Manchester on Sunday, shortly before the start of Yom Kippur, were allegedly related to what police believe was a plot to attack the Manchester Jewish community.

“This is utterly chilling, coming so close to the anniversary of the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue last year, and is another reminder of the serious terrorist threat facing Jewish communities in this current time. We have been in close communication with police in Manchester and around the country throughout Yom Kippur, as we are continuously as part of our security operation over the High Holy Days.

“We want to thank the police and other agencies for their work protecting the Jewish community, and British society as a whole, from terrorism. We urge the Jewish community to remain calm and alert, and to report any suspicious activity to police on 999 and then to CST.”