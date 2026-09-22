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Two men arrested on Kol Nidre over suspected terror plot against Manchester Jewish community

Counter Terror Police said they ‘do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public’

September 22, 2026 16:40
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Met Police car (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Police have confirmed that two men were arrested on Kol Nidre in connection with a suspected terror plot against the Jewish community in Manchester.

The two men, both in their 30s, were detained under the Terrorism Act on Sunday, September 20, in the Newton Street area, the Met Police, which leads counter-terrorism operations nationally, confirmed.

The suspects were taken to an unspecified London police station, where they remain in custody.

Searches were also carried out at two properties in relation to the investigation, one in Liverpool and one in Salford, Greater Manchester.

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Topics:

Manchester

Police

Metropolitan Police

Counter-terrorism

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