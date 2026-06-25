Two London homes searched by counter-terror police over suspected offences linked to Iran

Two London locations have been searched by counter-terror police over suspected offences linked to Iran.
The searches were conducted at residential addresses in the north west of the capital on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police said the investigation was not linked to the Golders Green arson attacks, nor to other recent incidents in which the Jewish community has been targeted.
No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.
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