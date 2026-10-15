Twist in the tail of Claudia Winkleman’s hairstyle

The Jewish presenter was seen at the start of the show on Friday, October 9, with her usual look, a heavy, eye-skimming fringe and hair flowing over her ears.

But later in the same show, she was seen, still with her fringe, but with her hair swept neatly away from her face and secured in a high ponytail, with the lengths falling straight behind her.

Her thick, dark fringe, often falling almost into her eyes, has become a defining part of her public image.

Winkleman has spoken about how her heavy fringe and dramatic eye makeup help her feel disguised.

While other television personalities regularly reinvent their appearance, Winkleman’s hair has become part of her identity.

The presenter has also joked about the low-maintenance appeal of her fringe, which means she does not have to spend as much time worrying about perfectly groomed eyebrows.

Fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar called Winkleman’s ponytail “a fresh take on a classic”.

It wrote: “Needless to say, then, when Winkleman throws a new hairstyle into the mix, it doesn’t go unnoticed, and within moments of her debuting a smart, slicked-back ponytail on Friday’s instalment of The Celebrity Traitors, social media was alight with comments about her new look.

"Swept high enough up on the crown of her head to create a face-sculpting effect, Winkleman proved exactly why the ponytail is one of the most enduring updos. Refined but relaxed, the presenter’s iconic jet-black fringe still took centre stage, offering up a fresh take on a classic.

“Highlighting her cheekbones and adding a touch of grown-up elegance, we’ve dubbed Winkleman’s hairstyle the “posh” pony thanks to its ability to elevate an outfit (in this case, the presenter’s knit-and-skirt combo) in seconds flat. Easy to recreate at home and universally flattering, a “posh” ponytail like Winkleman’s can be dressed up for any occasion – just remember to pull a few face-framing strands around the hairline and ears for a softer look.”