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Twist in the tail of Claudia Winkleman’s hairstyle

The Celebrity Traitors star showed off a new ponytail look during the show and fans love it

October 15, 2026 17:16
Claudia.jpg
Claudia Winkleman was seen at the start of The Celebrity Traitors on Friday, October 9 (above left) sporting her usual hairstyle, but later viewers saw her with a ponytail (above right). (Photo BBC TV/The Celebrity Traitors)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Claudia Winkleman has left fans doing a double take after showing off a noticeably different hairstyle.

The star kept her famous fringe but wore her glossy black locks in a sleek ponytail during The Celebrity Traitors.

Fans on X made no secret of their delight at her new look saying they “absolutely love” it.

Fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar dubbed it the ‘posh pony’.

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Topics:

Claudia Winkleman

Traitors

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