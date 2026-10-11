Become a Member
UK

Twenty arrested and Battle of Britain memorial vandalised at anti-Israel march in central London

One woman was detained after she was seen making a Nazi salute and one person was accused of assaulting a police officer

October 11, 2026 12:19
GettyImages-2298932981.jpg
Anti-Israel protest in London on October 10, 2026. (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

There were 20 arrests at Saturday’s Gaza march in central London as thousands descended on the capital for a protest organised by the Palestine Coalition.

The arrests included six people accused of criminal damage after climbing onto the Battle of Britain memorial, two people who displayed Palestine Action placards, one woman suspected of a racially aggravated offence after she was seen making a Nazi salute, and one person accused of assaulting a police officer. 

As thousands of protesters draped in keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags, as well as flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran, marched through London on Saturday, dozens mounted the capital’s Battle of Britain memorial.

Protesters climbed onto the memorial on Victoria Embankment with a banner reading “Imperialists must die”, waving flags of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) and chanting the French refrain “Everyone hates the police”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Anti-Israel protests

Central London

Metropolitan Police

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper