Twenty arrested and Battle of Britain memorial vandalised at anti-Israel march in central London

Commemorative wreaths of poppies at the foot of the memorial, erected to commemorate the defence of Britain during the Second World War, were destroyed by the protests.

The Metropolitan Police said it had arrested six people on suspicion of criminal damage after they climbed onto the memorial.

Protesters called for “revolution” and chanted “Zionism is a crime, get your hands off Palestine”.

Six pro-Pals were arrested today for criminal damage after the Battle of Britain memorial was attacked. Wreaths lie broken and smashed at the feet of the monument dedicated to those brave warriors who defended us against the Nazis. Utterly shameful. pic.twitter.com/br6NBm7ImB — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) October 10, 2026

Other chants included “Say it loud, say it clear, Zionists are not welcome here!”

It was the first major protest since the Green Party voted in favour of its “Zionism is racism” motion. A group from Greens for Palestine marched with protesters carrying a banner bearing the motion’s words “Zionism is racism”.

A large crowd of demonstrators gathers near Westminster carrying Palestinian and IRGC flags on Saturday October 10 2026 (Getty Images) Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of demonstrators from Stop The Hate, a pro-Israel group, chanted “Terrorist supporters off our streets”, but were drowned out by the thousands marching past.

The two groups were kept separate by metal barriers and a line of police officers.

Placards carried by anti-Israel demonstrators included one reading “Zionism is a cult”, while another declared: “The Zionist governments of the West and their dogs in Tel Aviv are responsible for the ethnic cleansing of the innocent Palestinian people.”

One man carried a sign reading “Smash Zionism”, while another accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of being “another cowardly Zionist sock puppet” controlled by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Another featuring an image of Netanyahu with a Hitler moustache read “Israel the new Nazi state”.

One sign declared: “Antizionism is not antisemitism, one is immoral, the other is a moral imperative.”

Another called on the Home Secretary to “de-proscribe Hezbollah Hamas”, while a separate placard described Shabana Mahmood and Zohran Mamdani as “Muslim traitors”.

Several protesters wore T-shirts featuring the notorious inverted red triangle.

Among the speakers at the rally in Whitehall were John McDonnell, the Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, and Zarah Sultana, the Your Party MP.

Demonstrators march through Westminster carrying a large sign featuring a drawing of Donald Trump with the words YOUR GOVERNMENT IS RUN BY PAEDOPHILES and THEY ORDERED YOU TO DIE FOR ISRAEL. (Getty Images) Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Carl Galvin, who led the policing operation over the weekend, said ahead of the protest: “We know Saturday’s event, so close to the third anniversary of the terror attack on Israel, has the potential to have a greater impact on communities than the previous national marches.

“The Met’s aim is to protect the lawful right to protest while minimising the impact on those who live, work and visit London. Our policing presence on the day will be significant, with conditions imposed on the events.”

He said the force would make arrests involving anyone wearing masks.

Galvin also revealed that the cost to the Met of policing the 35 Palestine Coalition protests since October 2023 had reached an estimated £90 million.