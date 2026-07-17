Three new Jewish peers announced as Prime Minister takes his leave

Three new Jewish peers have been named in Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation honours list.
Cathy Ashley, the national treasurer of the Jewish Labour Movement, and anti-death penalty campaigner Saul Lehrfreund, were nominated by the outgoing Prime Minister.
One of the country’s distinguished legal figures, Sir Brian Leveson, will enter the Lords as a cross-bencher.
Ashley is chief executive of the Family Rights Group chair and also chaired the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust from 2010 to 2016. She received an OBE in 2017.
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