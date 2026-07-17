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Three new Jewish peers announced as Prime Minister takes his leave

Cathy Ashley, Saul Lehrfreund and Sir Brian Leveson have been given seats in the Lords

July 17, 2026 14:29
JNV_HUMAN_RIGHTS_LAWYER_SAUL_LEHFREUND_16
Jewish human rights lawyer and activist Saul Lehrfreund

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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Three new Jewish peers have been named in Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation honours list.

Cathy Ashley, the national treasurer of the Jewish Labour Movement, and anti-death penalty campaigner Saul Lehrfreund, were nominated by the outgoing Prime Minister.

One of the country’s distinguished legal figures, Sir Brian Leveson, will enter the Lords as a cross-bencher.

Ashley is chief executive of the Family Rights Group chair and also chaired the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust from 2010 to 2016. She received an OBE in 2017.

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Topics:

House of Lords

Sir Keir Starmer

Jewish Labour Movement

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust

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