Three new Jewish peers announced as Prime Minister takes his leave

The FRG’s chair Kate Morris said: “Cathy has made a real difference to the services children and their families receive.”

Cathy Ashley

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Sir Brian, who is originally from Liverpool, is best known for his 2011-12 inquiry into the ethics of the press following the phone hacking scandal.

A former appeal court judge, he has been chairing a review into the criminal court system. Its second report, published this year, quoted the Talmud: “When justice sleeps, justice is cancelled.”

He was the lead prosecutor in the trial of the serial killer Rosemary West.

Sir Brian Leveson

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Lehrfreund, who in a JC interview in 2021 said he had grown up as “a typical north-west London Jew,” is a former legal colleague of the Prime Minister and co-founder of the Death Penalty Project, which provides free representation to those around the world facing execution.

The group’s advocacy helped to persuade Sierra Leone to abolish the death penalty.

The 26 new peers include the Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, who was knighted last year.