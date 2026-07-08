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‘This is a misstep’: Board criticises Prince Harry over appearance with controversial Misan Harriman

The Duke of Sussex and Southbank Centre chair meet at film premiere on Harry’s first night back in the UK

July 8, 2026 18:02
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Prince Harry arrives at Chatham House in central London on Tuesday to attend the fourteenth Invictus Games Foundation Conversation (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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The Board of Deputies of British Jews has described it as a "misstep" for Prince Harry to appear alongside controversial Southbank Centre chair Misan Harriman during his visit to the UK this week.

The Duke of Sussex, who travelled from the US for engagements linked to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, spent his first evening back in the country attending the premiere of Harriman’s film Shoot the People.

Photographs showed Harry alongside Harriman at Picturehouse Central in Piccadilly Circus.

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Topics:

Culture

Arts

Prince Harry

Royal Family

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