She also has ambitions to present on Classic FM or BBC Radio Three. “That's the absolute dream,” she said.

Kezia at the BBC Young Musician 2026 final [Missing Credit]

For the BBC Young Musician of the Year final which took place at the Royal Albert Hall, Kezia chose Takashi Yoshimatsu's high-energy three-movement Cyber Bird Concerto for its contemporary blend of classical music, jazz and electronic-inspired rhythms.

“It’s an amazing work for saxophone,” Kezia said. “Finding music written for a saxophone is difficult. I chose it because it was different, and when you're a sax going against a violin playing Tchaikovsky, it's very hard to find anything that compares. I didn't want to do a straight classical concerto because I wanted to show a different side to my playing.”

She added, “It made it a completely new experience for the orchestra who'd never played it, and for the audience and judges who'd never heard it.”

On the day she performed with the National Orchestra of Wales alongside former percussionist winner Jordan Ashman, her accompanist throughout the competition.

While Kezia reached the live auditions for the competition’s final 40 two years ago, this was her first experience of the final.

“It was unbelievable. The final for me was winning in itself. At 18, to play such a huge concert hall, to have such a lovely supportive audience and the incredible orchestra was the prize. The experience was amazing. There were tickets under my name – it was the first time my hobby had turned into a job; saxophone is just what I enjoy doing.”

What helped her nerves was conductor Alpesh Chauhan saying before they went on stage: “Let’s just go make music.”

“I thought, ‘This is fun. I can do this.’ Seeing my friends and family in the audience helped. Unlike previous rounds and competitions, it didn’t feel like playing to judges: it felt like a show, with the three of us giving a performance. That eased my nerves.”

With her A Levels in French, Spanish and music behind her, Kezia is now studying at a Paris conservatoire for a year before she intends to go to the Royal Academy of Music. But before her degree she will also be a madricha on camp once more – she has attended Noam camp every year since she was 11.

“Being Jewish is a huge part of my life. A lot of my closest friends are Jewish because we all went on summer camp together. That was the highlight of my year.”

Kezia chose the saxophone when she was six years old, but since she was too little to play the heavy brass instrument, she began her classical training on the violin. However, she never stopped thinking about the saxophone.

Kezia outside the Royal Albert Hall (Picture: Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

“Every time I had to practise violin, it was awful. I really hated it, and I always wanted to play the saxophone but at the time it was bigger than me.”

She made a pact with her mother that once she had taken her Grade 3 on violin she could then learn saxophone. And true to her plan, from the age of eight Kezia took up sax and never touched the violin again.

“As soon as I picked up the saxophone, it was all I wanted to do. I would come home from school and play all the pieces. I wanted to go further than my lessons. It still is bizarre to me how I really wanted to play it, but it felt extremely natural.”

Three months in, she took her Grade 3, and by the age of 11 she had taken her Grade 8. Her diploma followed three years later.

Although young Kezia had other talents. While at Channing School she was training multiple times a week to be a professional swimmer, dividing her weekends between swimming galas and saxophone practice.

“They use the same things,” Kezia said. “You’ve got to have a strong upper body, broad shoulders and a lot of lung capacity.”

However, her teacher then suggested she attend the Royal College of Music junior classes, which took place on a Saturday – the same time as swimming galas. She chose music.

As a child Kezia would choose to listen to pop over classical music, but she now cites Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky among her favourite composers.

“When people say, ‘I don't like classical music,’ I tell them to listen to their romantic works because how can you not be touched by it.”

Her favourite composer to play is Bach. “I love Baroque,” she says.

Before her debut at the Royal Albert Hall, Kezia had performed at the Wigmore Hall, and the Elgar Room, and her musical mentors include violinist Hilary Hahn and the pianist Yuja Wang.

“She's an unbelievable pianist who walks on stage in stilettos and mini dresses. I love it because I've always been told you have to wear concert blacks, and your skirt must be below your knee. Yuja Wang just does what she wants, and no one can tell her ‘no’ because she is the finest pianist.”

She also cites Gillam, who may not have won the Young Musician final but became the first saxophonist to be signed to Decca Records and scored two classical chart-topping albums.

“She has done amazing things for the saxophone community, and I am exactly in the position she was in ten years ago,” said Kezia. “That means a lot to me.”

Now for the first time in her life, Colton can focus on music alone.

“It's always been weird for me trying to juggle academics and music. I had Young Musician at the same time as my A levels, so saxophone always took precedence. Everything I do now is related to music, and it's amazing and so liberating.”