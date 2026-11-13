The sound of music – and contagious laughter: Shesh Besh, the Arab-Jewish ensemble from Israel

Completing the line-up are flautist Boaz Meirovich, double bass player Uri Arbel and another violinist, Gilad Rivkin, all from the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO).

Three members of Shesh Besh playing the flute, the bass - and a more unique instrument in the middle - an oud (Image: Julian Coleman) [Missing Credit]

A richly diverse programme at the British Library concert included several traditional Arab pieces, along with the Intermezzo from Bizet’s Carmen, an excerpt from Samson and Delilah by Saint-Saens, plus works by Bach and Mozart.

Yet along with the music the performance was enlivened by banter celebrating peaceful coexistence.

Nadaf said: “We are all friends here. All the players are like brothers. Together we represent coexistence, peace, love and fellowship, all through music. There is no better or more direct way to peace than music.”

Oud player Maroun echoed the message.

He said: “It is easier to convey messages through music. Music is a universal language with no barriers between people.

A double bass - one of the five different instruments played in the Shesh Besh ensemble (Image: Julian Coleman) [Missing Credit]

“It can pass from person to person without even understanding the language and it can express joy, love and sadness.

“You don’t even need to speak. It is enough for the music to be good, and people will hear and enjoy it.”

Rivkin is the newest member of Shesh Besh. He spoke about how the differences between different cultures is something to be cherished.

He said: “Our music – classical and oriental combined – and our energy and our synergy between Arabs and Jews as well to show everybody that everything is possible once you have great music and great communication. Also to share the joy of what we do.”

Shesh Besh (which means “backgammon” in Hebrew) have performed in scores of countries across the world since they were founded in 2000.

Flautist Meirovch said his hope is that one day soon they will also play in an Arab state for the first time.

He added: “The legacy of Shesh Besh will be to create more ensembles like us and that Jews and Arabs will play together and live together in harmony and one day the whole country will be like the Shesh Besh ensemble.”

A Shesh Besh flyer left out for guests at the event (Image: Julian Coleman) [Missing Credit]

A small number of pro-Palestine activists gathered near the British Library to protest against the performance before they were moved on by police.

On Wednesday, Shesh Besh attended a reception in their honour at Parliament hosted by Conservative peer Lord Leigh.

Marsha Lee, Chair of UK Friends of the IPO, spoke to the gathering and celebrated the “contagious laughter” the ensemble inspire wherever they go.

The JC understands that Shesh Besh hopes to return to the UK next year.