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The sound of music – and contagious laughter: Shesh Besh, the Arab-Jewish ensemble from Israel

Six-member combo delight British audiences with traditional Middle Eastern and classical works on visit since 2009

November 13, 2026 14:47
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Shesh Besh on its tour to London where they played at the British Library among other venues (Image: Julian Coleman)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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They are virtuoso Arab and Jewish musicians from Israel who share not only technical brilliance but also the infectious good humour of “contagious laughter”.

And this week the Shesh Besh ensemble has been delighting audiences in the UK on their first visit in 17 years.

In London, the six-strong combo has played at schools and on Tuesday evening gave a performance at the British Library.

The three Arab musicians are also professors at Jerusalem University: violinist Sami Kheshaiboun, percussionist Aziz Nadaf, and on the oud Michael Maroun.

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Music

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