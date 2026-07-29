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The genius of Enid Marx who went from art school failure to London Tube icon

A new exhibition celebrates the life and work of a designer who brought colour to gloomy everyday life during the Second World War

July 29, 2026 09:45
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Ribbons on display at the museum (Photo: Compton Verney Museum)

By

Anthea Gerrie

3 min read
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Born into wealth and privilege, artist Enid Marx designed for the masses, creating beautiful patterns in glowing colours to elevate the lives of weary commuters and bombed-out householders during the Second World War.

Overlooked since her death in 1998, Marx’s work is now the subject of her first big retrospective, at Compton Verney Museum in Warwickshire. “She was the original Pop artist,” says Dr Az Crawford, who has studied Marx for decades and was instrumental in establishing the new show. 

A book by Marx, part of the new exhibition (Photo: Compton Verney Museum)A book by Marx, part of the new exhibition (Photo: Compton Verney Museum)[Missing Credit]

Marx’s wealthy German-born father was an innovator who created a new kind of artificial silk. From him, Marx inherited her drive and ambition and a belief that industrial design could encompass style and beauty.

She was raised in St John’s Wood and educated at South Hampstead High School and Roedean. She failed her studies at the Royal College of Art because she was deemed too radical and populist for the lofty interwar institution created to promote industrial design.

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Art

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