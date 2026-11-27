The JC had covered extremism on the channel, with it repeadely airing seemingly positive views of the October 7 massacre, with contributors calling the attack “a step closer to victory” and “humiliating” for Israel.

One guest, Dr Abdel Malik Sukkariyeh, said in an interview on the channel that “the Hamas leadership was well prepared” for the battle and “the enemy [was] humiliated by the resistance”.

It follows pressure on Ofcom to close a regulatory loophole that allows UK-based television channels to broadcast antisemitic material online without being subject to the same rules as conventional broadcasters.

Last December, the government’s antisemitism action plan called for action on antisemitism online, and the then technology secretary, Liz Kendall, “has been clear with Ofcom that it should use all its levers under the Act to tackle antisemitic content online”.

The shadow national security minister, Alicia Kearns, welcomed the move, but said it was “long overdue”.

"A British broadcasting licence gave legitimacy to those promoting terrorism and peddling antisemitism, no more. We must now see action to tackle its continued online activities,” Kearns said.

Ofcom had previously told the JC that LuaLua did not fall under its remit as an internet broadcaster.

Today's decision now means that LuaLua will not be able to broadcast a television service in the UK via a regulated Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) on satellite, cable or digital terrestrial television.

But the loophole for online streaming remains, as Ofcom’s broadcasting code does not apply to online-only or to YouTube.

LuaLuaTV English logo (YouTube) [Missing Credit]

Announcing the license removal, Ofcom said it became aware on October 7 this year that LuaLua TV’s website was livestreaming a 45-minute speech by Houthi leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

That speech contained material glorifying the October 7 Hamas massacre and antisemtiism when assessed against the regulator’s code.

Ofcom also identified several posts on the channel’s social media that promoted or glorified the actions of proscribed terrorist groups.

LuaLua TV, which is primarily aimed at Bahraini audiences, was banned by the US in 2021 over its ties to the Iranian regime. Since October 7 2023, the channel has broadcast extended speeches by the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The JC has exposed how Arabic-language television stations based in Britain have been able to disseminate extremist material online while holding onto their UK broadcasting licences.

The regulator said on Friday that is recognises a decision to revoke a broadcasting licence “constitutes a significant interference with a broadcaster’s rights freedom of expression.

"Broadcasting laws, however, require us to act in the interests of public safety, to help prevent disorder or crime, and to protect the rights of others. In this case, Ofcom is satisfied that its decision is proportionate and consistent with these aims.”

Commenting on the decision, Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom’s broadcasting and media group director, said: “Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action against broadcasters is rightly set very high.

"Following a detailed investigation and taking account of a wide range of evidence, we have concluded that Lualua TV is not fit and proper to hold a UK broadcasting licence, and so have revoked it with immediate effect.”