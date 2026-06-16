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Teenager pleads not guilty to hate crime over alleged antisemitic video

Muhammed Rachid is accused of demonstrating ‘hostility’ towards a member of the public ‘based on his or her membership or presumed membership of a particular group’

June 16, 2026 11:15
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Snaresbrook Crown Court (Getty Images)

By

Press Association

1 min read

A teenager accused of making racially aggravated comments in a video posted to social media has denied committing a hate crime.

Muhammed Rachid, 18, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment when he appeared in the dock at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday.

The charge comes after a man allegedly shouted abuse towards the Jewish community in comments made to a camera outside the East London Mosque in Whitechapel in May.

The charge states Rachid allegedly “demonstrated towards another hostility based on his or her membership or presumed membership of a particular group”.

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