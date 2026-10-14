Statue of convicted Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti on London roof

He is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for his role in organising terror attacks between 2001 and 2002 in which five civilians were killed.

The statue on the roof of the building in Holborn (Instagram) [Missing Credit]

Alex Hearn, of Labour Against Antisemitism, said: “Barghouti was convicted of being behind the murders of at least five civilians in Israel, including a Greek Orthodox monk.

“These are not achievements to be commemorated with a statue.

“He is not a political prisoner. If this is the best symbol Palestine House can muster, then it reflects badly on their movement.”

The statue was originally brought to Parliament Square in June by activists campaigning for Barghouti’s release.

Police prevented it from being placed there, and the activists removed it.

It has now appeared at Palestine House in Holborn, central London, which was set up by Palestinian filmmaker and activist Osama Qashoo.

The venue hosts cultural events, including film screenings, book launches, poetry gatherings and exhibitions, and describes itself as a place for Palestinians to meet and connect.

Marwan Barghouti is led to a police vehicle on 29 September 2003 (Getty Images) [Missing Credit]

Barghouti, 66, is a senior figure in the Palestinian Fatah movement and has remained influential despite being imprisoned in Israel.

He was convicted by an Israeli court in 2004 and received five consecutive life sentences and an additional 40 years.

His supporters campaign for his release and regard him as a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

There have been calls on social media for the statue to be removed, with critics condemning the decision to display someting honouring a man convicted of murdering civilians.