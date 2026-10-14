Become a Member
UK

Statue of convicted Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti on London roof

The bronze figure of the convict, behind bars in Israel for his part in attacks which left five civilians dead, is on top of Palestine House

October 14, 2026 18:06
Image 14-10-2026 at 12.35.png
Statue of Barghouti at Palestine House (Instagram)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A bronze statue of convicted Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti has been placed on a London rooftop.

The life-size figure is on a plinth on top of Palestine House, which is described as a ‘cultural embassy’ for Palestinians.

Barghouti’s statue portrays him with his hands raised above his head in handcuffs.

The statue has two fingers in an apparent ‘V’ for victory gesture, copying Barghouti’s pose when he was pictured being led to a police vehicle in September 2003.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

London

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper