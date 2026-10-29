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St Andrews rector who emailed students about Gaza ‘genocide’ suspended over ‘bullying’

Stella Maris has been banned from the university’s campus for seven years

October 29, 2026 14:42
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Stella Maris (Instagram/@ stella_standrewsrector)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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The outgoing rector of the University of St Andrews, who previously sent an email to students accusing Israel of committing genocide, has been banned from university premises for seven years after an independent investigation found her behaviour towards staff was “consistent with bullying”.

Stella Maris, whose three-year term as rector ends on October 31, has also been ordered to seek written permission before attending university events following a series of complaints about her conduct towards university staff and student representatives.

The university’s governing body, University Court, issued a formal letter of censure on October 28 after considering evidence from an independent investigation, witness statements and Maris’s social media posts.

The investigation found that five complaints raised by a senior university official were consistent with bullying. It also concluded that Maris had intimidated and caused distress to staff and student representatives during an incident at the St Andrews Students’ Association in July.

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Topics:

Universities

Higher Education

Scotland

Genocide

Gaza

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