St Andrews rector who emailed students about Gaza ‘genocide’ suspended over ‘bullying’

The university said Maris had failed to treat staff and representatives with respect, breached her responsibilities as a court member and charity trustee, and made false and defamatory allegations.

In its letter of censure, the court stated: “The behaviour outlined above would not be acceptable in any modern workplace from any employee.

“That you have behaved this way as a trustee and a member of Court, and toward members of staff to whom you owe a duty of care, is particularly reprehensible.”

The court said the conduct had negatively affected the health and wellbeing of members of the university community, including their stress levels, morale, workloads and family lives.

Maris has strongly denied the findings, arguing that her own complaints about the institution have not received appropriate independent scrutiny.

In a statement to The Courier, she said: “I reject the court’s findings and the legitimacy of proceedings whose fairness I have consistently challenged.

“Its institutional power does not make its account of events true.”

The university said the seven-year exclusion was requested on safeguarding grounds. Maris must seek permission in writing to attend university events after her term ends, with the restriction running until October 2033.

The latest action comes after a separate controversy in which Maris successfully appealed against her removal from University Court following comments she made about the Gaza War.

Maris attracted criticism after sending an email to the university’s student body referring to “genocidal attacks” by the Israeli government against Gaza.

An independent investigation into the email raised concerns about her responsibilities towards students, with some reporting distress and fears for their safety. In August 2024, she was removed from her position as president of University Court and stripped of her university trustee status.

However, Maris challenged the decision and won her appeal, allowing her to return to the governing body.

Maris argued that her removal represented an attempt to silence her support for Palestinians. At the time, she said: “I will not apologise for doing so.”

Court chair Ray Perman said during the earlier controversy: “The rector has never been asked to diminish or change her support of the Palestinian cause.”

He added that the university wanted her to recognise the distress experienced by some students.

The bullying findings follow a turbulent period marked by repeated disagreements between Maris and university management over governance, accountability and the powers of the rector.

Earlier this year, she was again removed from University Court following a dispute over collective responsibility and the procedures governing its meetings. She subsequently secured reinstatement after providing an undertaking to comply with those responsibilities.

The university said its court had continued to offer Maris support, including pastoral assistance, specialist counselling and careers advice.

Maris will leave office on October 31, with Dr Arthur Bernhoff due to succeed her on November 1.

The university has also confirmed that several allegations made by Maris against the institution remain under investigation by an independent investigator.