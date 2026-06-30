Become a Member
UK

Arrest after ‘burglary and arson attack’ on Jewish home hospitalises newborn

A young family was evacuated from their smoke-filled home in Stamford Hill by Shomrim as their attacker barricaded himself in their burning kitchen

June 30, 2026 16:25
SH arson.jpg
The scene outside an alleged arson attack in Stamford Hill on June 30, 2026 (Shomrim)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

A man has been arrested after an alleged burglary and arson attack on a Jewish family home in Stamford Hill.

Shomrim confirmed that they evacuated the family from the property on Tuesday morning after it was set alight, with the alleged attacker barricading himself in the burning kitchen.

The owners’ newborn baby was admitted to hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation, though no other injuries were reported.

A Shomrim spokesperson said: “Shomrim were called urgently by the family.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Stamford Hill

Crime

Metropolitan Police

Police

arson attacks

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper