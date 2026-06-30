Arrest after ‘burglary and arson attack’ on Jewish home hospitalises newborn

A man has been arrested after an alleged burglary and arson attack on a Jewish family home in Stamford Hill.

Shomrim confirmed that they evacuated the family from the property on Tuesday morning after it was set alight, with the alleged attacker barricading himself in the burning kitchen.

The owners’ newborn baby was admitted to hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation, though no other injuries were reported.

A Shomrim spokesperson said: “Shomrim were called urgently by the family.