Become a Member
UK

Southbank Centre Chair Misan Harriman to step down

Harriman’s term has been dogged by allegations of insensitivity to the Jewish community

June 24, 2026 15:22
Copy of Screenshot 2026-05-11 at 13.27.40.png
Misan Harriman gives a TED talk (Credit: TED)

By

Ian Leonard

2 min read

Misan Harriman is to step down as chair of the Southbank Centre after a slew of allegations of insensitivity towards the Jewish community, including claims he compared the rise of Reform UK to the conditions present prior to the Holocaust.

Harriman, who has held the position since 2021, confirmed in a social media post that he would not continue beyond autumn, saying he had planned to quit “before this madness” anyway.

“It’s semi-public knowledge that my term is coming to an end anyway … I had decided way before this madness that I was going to do two terms,” he said.

“It takes a long time to find whoever the next chair will be, and that process will begin at some point, and I’ll update you more on exact dates and timelines probably in autumn.”

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Arts

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper