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Sky News accused of ‘editorial failure’ after platforming Tucker Carlson anti-Israel conspiracy theory

The commentator claimed that Israel controls the US in a ‘master-slave relationship’

June 28, 2026 12:35
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(Photo: Sky News/ YouTube)

By

Siam Goorwich

1 min read

Sky News has been accused of “serious editorial failure” after broadcasting a long interview with firebrand podcaster Tucker Carlson in which he voiced the theory that Israel controls the US just as a “master” oversees a “slave”. 

The podcaster said: “There are a lot of reasons why Israel has been able to control the United States for decades.”

Arguing that this period was now coming to an end, he added: “I hope that we can have a normal relationship with Israel… not a master-slave relationship with Israel.”

Hakim did not address that particular framing of the US-Israel relationship but she had appeared to query the idea that Netanyahu was “in charge” earlier in the exchange. 

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Topics:

Sky News

Israel

Donald Trump

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